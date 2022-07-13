Prime Day Is the Perfect Time to Stock up On This Resin for Your 3D Printer

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you have been taking advantage of the best 3D printer deals like I have this Prime Day you'll likely have picked yourself up a sweet resin 3D printer. If you haven't you probably should and if you already own one you should definitely be checking out my favorite resin company Siraya Tech for your materials.



Resin comes in a lot of different types and each one has different properties that can drastically change the type of model you produce. Luckily, Siraya Tech has something on sale for every scenario.

The best thing about Siraya Tech resins is almost all of them are mixable. You can take some of the Fast or Easy and add a touch of BLU to it to increase its impact resistance. Or you could use Tenacious to make it a little bit springy so it won't shatter when you drop it.

That means you can buy the wonderfully cheap resin in bulk and one bottle of the more expensive stuff -- especially today while BLU is $10 off -- and make loads of amazing models like the water lion there. Kijai Design on My Mini Factory designed it and it is one of my favorite prints ever.