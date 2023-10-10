Prime Day Discounts on Galaxy Phones Make Now a Great Time to Upgrade

Samsung is one of the few companies that can compete at the same level as Apple when it comes to phones. And at the middle and lower end of the price bracket, Samsung dominates. From flagships like the Galaxy S23 or the Galaxy Fold lineup, or budget handsets like the A-series, Samsung makes some of the best phones on the market.

Given all that, we're happy to see that there's a big sale during Prime Day across several Samsung Galaxy phones. We've picked some of our favorites, but it's worth checking everything on sale by clicking the button below.

If you want a larger Galaxy phone, then the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a solid choice if you don't want to spend over the odds on the latest model but do want a big screen. Even though it's a generation behind, it's still a powerful device, and you can grab it for the discounted price of $800 rather than closer to $1,000. The year newer Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a big discount, and while it's still not cheap at $950, it's probably one of the best big-screen phones with a stylus experience. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is another large screen option with its unique folding design, and you can get it at the discounted price of $1,500, a $300 saving.

If you're not as interested in the largest screens but still want the a recent phone, then the base Galaxy S23 is probably the best budget option since it's going for $650 instead of $800. The next step up is the Galaxy S23 Plus, with a bigger screen and better specs, which has had a substantial discount down to $800 from $1,000. If you were planning to buy the S23 before the discount, this is a good one to grab instead.

Of course, you don't have to pay a ton of money to get a good phone, especially with this great discount on the Samsung Galaxy A54 that's going for just $330. Alternatively, you could opt for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is still a bit pricey at the discounted $800 price tag, but it's a great foldable and small phone with a lot of power under the hood.