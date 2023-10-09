Prime Day Discount Takes $49 Off Apple's New AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C

Apple's going all-in on USB-C with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, but that isn't all -- the excellent AirPods Pro 2 are doing the same. And they're already available with a huge $49 discount on the original asking price.

Right now, you can pick up a pair of these top-rated earbuds for just $200 There's no public expiration for this deal, but discounts on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long, so keep that in mind if a bargain pair of wireless earbuds is on your wishlist. Don't worry though, there are plenty of great Prime Day earbuds and headphone deals to be had if you do miss out here.

Other than the new USB-C charging port, these are essentially the same earbuds that earned a top spot on our list of the overall best headphones for 2023. They boast some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds, and are equipped with Apple's H2 processor and custom-built drivers for premium audio. They also have a transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. As well as USB-C charging, the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

While these AirPods Pro 2 won't sound all that different from the older Lightning-powered ones, future Vision Pro buyers should take note -- these earbuds will be required if you want lossless audio from your new AR/VR headset.