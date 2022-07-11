Prime Day Competitor Deal Knocks $60 Off the Apple TV 4K

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The Prime Day deals are in full swing at the moment, and Amazon isn't the only retailer with something to offer. Plenty of competitors are rolling out their own discounts, so you'll have no trouble finding savings on all kinds of tech and home goods, including one of our favorite streaming devices of the year. Right now, thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, you can snag the latest 32GB Apple TV 4K on sale for just $120, $60 off the usual price. There's no set expiration, but deals are coming and going pretty quickly right now, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later.

This deal is on the second-gen Apple TV 4K, which first hit shelves back in 2021. It's certainly on the pricier end of things when it comes to streaming devices, but it also comes packed full of high-end features. As you can probably gather from the name, it boasts 4K video streaming, as well as high frame rate HDR and Dolby Vision for smooth, crisp picture. It also features support for Dolby Atmos audio for powerful, immersive sound, or you can connect it to up to two pair of AirPods for private listening.

It has AirPlay built-in, so you can stream content, pictures, music and more directly from your iPhone or other Apple device, and the new Siri-enabled remote makes hands-free browsing a breeze. This deal also comes with six free months of Apple Music and News Plus, and three free months of Apple TV so you can enjoy hit originals such as Severance and Ted Lasso right out of the box.