Prices Slashed on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Kindle and More for Prime Day 2022

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

You've probably heard of Amazon's devices, like the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot and even the Ring Video Doorbell. These things are everywhere because they're usually pretty affordable regularly, but Amazon Prime Day deals happen to make them even more affordable. Right now, you can save on nearly all of Amazon's own devices. Here are our favorite Prime Day 2022 deals on Amazon devices.

Amazon If you were hoping to snag a cheap tablet deal this month, you're in luck. Prime Day is here and Amazon has launched a sale on its affordable Fire 7 tablets, dropping prices to record lows with as much as 53% off. With the 7-inch tablet as low as $30 for Prime members, it's an inexpensive pickup for someone wanting a new device.

Blink Blink has been making security cameras for a few years now, but it was only this year that it got into the video doorbell game. If you don't like the look of the Ring Video Doorbell, or want something a little cheaper, this option is a great one to consider. It can be wired in or used with the included battery, which makes installing it even easier. It comes in both black and white models.

Amazon Give the kid in your life the freedom to learn, imagine and grow with an e-reader designed especially for children. Kindle Kids devices are specifically for reading, so there are no distractions from apps, videos or games. As well as a 55% discount, your purchase includes a kid-friendly cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus and a two-year, worry-free guarantee. That means if they happen to break it, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying an entirely new screen with Amazon's Fire TV Stick. It's a great option for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs, by giving you access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV. And right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17.

Amazon You have your choice between three different color Echo Dot models right now, all of which are still in stock and shipping quickly. You can get just the Echo Dot for $20, or add a free smart bulb (which of course you should do). There's also an option to add Amazon's Smart Plug for an extra $5, making the bundle $25.

Whether you're just getting started with Alexa or you're already all-in on the Amazon ecosystem, there's something for you in this sale.