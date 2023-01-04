You Won't Want to Miss Out on These Soundcore Life P2i Earbuds, Priced at Just $17

Need low-cost true wireless earbuds that can handle whatever your day brings? Look no further than Soundcore Life P2i. While we haven't reviewed the P2i model, we did enjoy the P2 mini for its affordability, comfort and sound for the price, and this model is somewhat similar, with the Soundcore P2i being the newer of the two. Amazon has Soundcore Life P2i true wireless earbuds discounted by 58% right now, meaning you'll for a limited time.

These earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2, have dual EQ modes to amplify the bass or to get more balanced sound with clear vocals, and support single-earbud mode so that you have flexibility throughout your day. These earbuds also come equipped with two microphones that capture your voice and AI technology that reduces unwanted noise. You'll get up to 8 hours of playtime per charge, with up to 28 hours when using the charging case. They even support Fast Charging, meaning just 10 minutes of charge time will give you up to an hour of playback, which is useful when you're commuting or about to head to the gym for a workout. They're IPX5-rated water-resistant as well, so a little sweat or rain won't slow you down.