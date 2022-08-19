Preserve Your Memories With Up to 55% Off at Mixbook Today

Many of us are used to storing our images on electronic devices and showing them off to family and friends, but turning those images into a physical reminder of important memories is a great way to revisit those moments. As one of CNET's best photo books of 2022, Mixbook is the service you'll absolutely want to use for a contemporary photo book to share with family and friends.

Starting today and running through Aug. 22, Mixbook is celebrating with a sweet 16 sale with for glossy and matte hardcovers and curved metal prints using the offer code BDAY16.

Using Mixbook is simple. You start by designing and formatting your photo book so that it fits with your desired theme. This can happen in two ways: either through pre-designed templates from Mixbook designers or a blank book for full creative freedom. Then, you can upload images from your computer, Google Photos or social media. The next step is structuring layout, from the font to additional designs. And the last step is finishing everything up with sizing, paper type and a cover.

This offer is valid on almost everything so that means you have options to save on traditional photo books, but you can also save on photo cards and prints too. The only thing this offer is not valid for are 6x6 photo books.

If you're looking for a cool way to preserve your memories or give a gift for the upcoming holiday season, check out this offer to get an incredible discount today.