Prepare for Fall With up to 40% Off New Apparel at Steep and Cheap

Even though the fall is a few months away that doesn't mean the savings are.

Robin Mosley
Two hiking jackets on an orange background
Fall isn't here yet, but that doesn't mean you can't prepare for it with a brand new sale. Today, Steep and Cheap is running a brand new deal for up to 40% off new arrivals through Aug. 14.

To prepare for the cold weather, you can pick up this $150 (save $100) Salewa Catinaccio TirolWool jacket for men. Made with polyester and virgin wool, this 100% nylon ripstop PFC-free jacket will keep you warm and cozy outside. If you want a pair of pants from the same brand, you can get these Comici pants for $150, saving you $100. 

Salewa also has options for women as well. For $120 (save $80), women can snag this Nemesis TirolWool jacket. This jacket is made for hiking and naturally sits at the hip. If you prefer a hooded jacket, try this Ortles TriolWoold Stretch Hooded jacket that's made for a more casual activity such as walking, all for $198 (save $132). And if you're ready to hit the hiking trail, you can get these Fanes Cotton Durastretch pants for $72. 

That's not the only thing going on sale. If you're looking for a packable tote, you can buy this Dakine Packable 18-liter Tote pack starting at $34. And there are a ton of socks too from Smartwool in ankle and classic styles. Try a pair of Classic Hike Full Cushion Solid Crew socks starting at $13 for women and $17 for men for when you need a comfortable sock on the trail.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

