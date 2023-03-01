Preowned Deals on Ring Security Cameras Offer Up to 57% Off Regular Prices

There are plenty of security cameras to choose from these days, though not all of the options on the market can be classed as affordable. If you want to shore up your home's security without breaking the bank, Woot's week-long sale on is well worth checking out. It offers prices up to 57% lower than shopping brand new if you can live with a few cosmetic imperfections.

Investing in a security camera allows you to check-in on your home anytime you want. Alerts can give you a heads-up when someone is nearby, plus you can use your phone, tablet or compatible Echo device to see, hear or even talk to the person on the other side of your door. While each of the units have been tested and verified by Amazon, these are used products, which means there may be some cosmetic blemishes. But they also come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, so you're protected if something goes wrong.

Right now you can save $100 on the , bringing the price to $150. This a wired security cam has 360-degree motion detection and is attached to motion-activated 2,000-lumen LED floodlights. It also has a built-in 110 decibel security siren, two-way audio and connects to your home Wi-Fi. Or you can get the wired for $110, down from $200. It lacks the 360-degree detection and has a quieter alarm, but it's a still a solid choice for most homes and provides alerts, two-way audio and customizable motion zones.

And for areas where you might not need floodlights installed, consider the battery-powered at $110 in the sale. It still has lights, but they are built into the sides, and much of the other features, including 1080p video is largely the same. The sale also includes a available for $21 that can keep your device charged around the clock. In fact, the panel will also work with the , which can be used indoors or outside, if you go for the battery version. It's small and versatile and has plenty of privacy features, like customizable privacy zones and audio privacy. The third-gen model is over half off right now, bringing the price to just $45.

All of these devices can pair with Alexa, helping integrate all your compatible smart home devices together. But before you buy, you should consider your comfort level with Ring's current relationship with law enforcement. Keep in mind that if privacy is a concern, you can always opt out of some of Ring's data-sharing settings. And if you want to be able to record and review all of your videos for up to 180 days, you can also subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan, though that service is sold separately starting at $3 a month.