Preorder The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic at 29% Off

The upcoming book The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic will offer fans a look at the concept design behind the popular franchise's newest era. Phase 2 may already be in development, but this release will provide readers a behind-the-scenes look at concept design for phase one of the High Republic era.

The book is scheduled for release in just a few months on Nov. 8, so whether you're buying for yourself or the young padawan in your life, it comes out at the perfect time to treat the Star Wars fan on your holiday shopping list. Amazon also offers a pre-order price guarantee, so if the price dips any lower between your order and the release date, the savings will be automatically applied.

Art designed by Lucasfilm Visualists and well-known comic book and Star Wars artists like Phil Noto, Iain McCaig, Ryan Church and more will transport you to the a new era with stunning visuals and immersive world building, while learning more tidbits about what went into the creation of this tour de force.

This 224-page exploration of artistic design in the Star Wars books, comics and novels from the popular High Republic era includes concept art and sketches of new characters, worlds, ships, and creatures of The High Republic, as well as interviews with the creators.

With Star Wars art, stories and a lowest price guarantee, it's a great time to bring such a fantastic piece of a galaxy far, far away into your personal collection.

Another High Republic era offering to look out for is Young Jedi Adventures, which will be released on Disney Plus and Disney Junior next spring. And if you just can't get enough of the universe, Sept. 21 will bring us a look at the lead-up to Rogue One with the release of Andor, the miniseries on Disney Plus following the journey of Cassian Andor.

