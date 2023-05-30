Preorder Deal Saves You $18 on the Official Tears of the Kingdom Game Guide

Though it hit shelves just earlier this month, Tears of the Kingdom, the latest entry in Nintendo's ultra-popular Legend of Zelda series, is already being hailed as one of the best games of the year. But the world of Hyrule can be a little overwhelming, especially if you never got a chance to try out the game's critically acclaimed predecessor, Breath of the Wild. And if you want a little help getting started, then you may want to preorder the official game guide while it's up to $18 off at Amazon.

The Tears of the Kingdom game guide won't be available until June 16, but when you preorder it right now at Amazon, you can pick up the paperback version for just $20, which is $10 off the usual price. Or -- if you're a hardcore Zelda fan -- you can snag the Collector's Edition hardcover guide for $27, which saves you $18 compared to the usual price. But no matter which version you snag, this guide has all the info you need to defeat Ganon and save Hyrule from calamity. In addition to detailed and easy-to-follow walkthroughs, this guide also includes tons of annotated maps and screenshots so you can explore every inch of this game's massive map. Plus, it has answers to every riddle and puzzle so you can breeze through those shrines.

And if you still need to get your hands on a Switch console, or want to snag some new accessories, you can check out our roundup of all best Switch deals for even more bargains.