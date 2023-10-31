Premium LG C3 OLED TVs Hit New Lows at Woot

If you want to upgrade your home theater system, one of the best things you can do, besides getting a bigger TV, is to go for a TV with an OLED Panel. They have much better image reproduction and quality, mostly because they can manage true blacks and higher brightness. Of course, OLED TVs tend to cost quite a lot, but Woot has a great sale going on LG C3 OLEDs of various sizes from 48 inches to an enormous 83 inches. Prices are discounted by as much as 42% there.

There's a lot to love about the C3, and CNET's resident TV expert David Katzmaier said that the LG OLED C3 "sets the standard for high-end TV picture quality." Beyond just the OLED panel, it has a lot of great tech behind it, such as the A9 processor, which can upscale older content into 4k. While the results can vary depending on source material, having the option is great, especially if you have a lot of 1080p content lying around.

The LG C3 also supports both HDR10 and HLG, and if you aren't familiar with the latter, it's an HDR standard used by broadcasters, especially in sports. That's great news if you're into sports, but what's even better is the 120Hz base refresh rate, which makes it a lot more versatile since that also works well for things like action movies. It's also great for those who play on the Playstation 5 or the Xbox Series X, and it even has NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for PC gamers, so it's an excellent all-around TV.

It's not an understatement to say that the LG C3 is probably one of the most versatile OLED TVs you'll find right now that are going for a great price. That said, if you still want something a bit different, be sure to check out these other OLED TV deals.