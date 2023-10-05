Preorder the Google Pixel 8 or 8 Pro at Amazon and Get a Freebie With Your Purchase

The new flagships of the Pixel lineup, the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, are nearly here, and Google fans are champing at the bit to get their hands on one. Preorders have launched and right now Amazon is sweetening the deal. Not only is the company slashing the price of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro by up to 25%, but it's also adding a freebie onto your purchase. You'll get a set of Pixel Buds Pro with the purchase of the base Pixel 8 or a new Pixel Watch 2 when you preorder the Pixel 8 Pro, absolutely free.

With new and exciting features such as an ultrawide camera with bigger and better sensor, a telephoto lens, and more, this new flagship lineup from Google seems like a solid upgrade for most people (though our full review is still in process). The company is also boasting its generous seven-year span of updates and support, which is two years longer than what the preceding lineup offered and longer than what most of Google's top competitors offer as well.

You can preorder the base model of the Google Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage for $699. It'll come with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro at no extra charge, saving you $200. Or upgrade to the version with 256GB of storage for only $60 more, and you'll still be able to get those free earbuds -- now enhanced with better features.

And for folks who want to spring for the Pro, the 128GB model of the Google Pixel 8 Pro comes with a free Pixel Watch 2, the brand-new generation of Pixel's popular smartwatch, for just $999, which saves you a total of $350. Or upgrade to the 256GB version for $60 more. There's even a 512GB version available for $1,179.

The new Pixel phones will be released Oct. 12. Be sure to check out our roundup for more preorder deals on the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.