Pre-Black Friday Sale Brings Early Savings On Bose Headphones, Speakers and More

Whether it's headphones or speakers, Bose makes some of our absolute favorite audio tech on the market. And right now, you have a chance to pick some up for less at Bose's . You can shop big discounts on top-rated , , and even some of Bose's sleek , with some items discounted by as much as $200.

There's no set expiration for this sale, but deals will start coming and going pretty quickly as we get closer to Black Friday. So to help you make the most of these discounts before they're gone, we've rounded up some of the best bargains below. Bose isn't the only one kicking off the holiday shopping season a little early: You can find plenty of great Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Walmart and Target right now, as well.

David Carnoy/CNET The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities out there. In his Bose QuietComfort 45 review, CNET's David Carnoy called their noise canceling the "best of the best," and while they may since have been dethroned by the brand-new $400 Sony WH-1000XM5, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair at this price. They also boast competitive sound quality with support for hi-fi audio and an active EQ that optimizes sound based on your listening volume. These headphones use Bluetooth 5.1, which has a range of up to 30 feet, as well as an aux port for wired listening. They have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.

David Carnoy/CNET If you prefer earbuds over a bulky pair of over-ear headphones, Bose is also offering $80 off its top-rated QuietComfort Earbuds. They were recently knocked off our list of the best earbuds overall by the updated QuietComfort II buds, but are still a great pair with lots to offer, especially at this price. They boast top-of-the-line noise-canceling capabilities, support hi-fi audio, have intuitive controls and an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

Sarah Tew/CNET This tiny speaker boasts some impressive sound despite its compact size, and is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. It's also fairly rugged with an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating, so it's great for camping trips and beach days. It has a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge, and it can be paired with other Bose speakers for immersive, room-filling sound.

