  • PowerVision PowerEgg Drone with 4K HD Camera for $369 + free shipping

PowerVision PowerEgg Drone with 4K HD Camera for $369 + free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the PowerVision PowerEgg Drone with 4K HD Camera for $369 with free shipping. That's $131 under our Black Friday week mention and the best deal we could find today by $130. Features include:
  • 360° panoramic 4K camera
  • gesture-based Maestro controller
  • HD video transmission range of up to 3.1 miles
  • when folded, a striking resemblance to EVE from Wall-E (or a rugby ball)
