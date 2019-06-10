PowerVision PowerEgg Drone with 4K HD Camera for $369 + free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the PowerVision PowerEgg Drone with 4K HD Camera for $369 with free shipping. That's $131 under our Black Friday week mention and the best deal we could find today by $130. Features include:
360° panoramic 4K camera
gesture-based Maestro controller
HD video transmission range of up to 3.1 miles
when folded, a striking resemblance to EVE from Wall-E (or a rugby ball)
