Powered Up: Save $50 On Jackery's Ultraportable Power Station

When you travel you're likely to find yourself in need of an extra charge here and there, whether it's for a phone, tablet, computer or anything else. And while there are tons of power banks to choose from, sometimes you need something a little bigger. Something that can charge more things and for longer, perhaps. And for those instances, you're going to want to check out the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus portable power station, especially at this discounted price.

Right now Amazon is selling the Jackery Explorer 100 for the low price of just $99 thanks to a $50 discount coupon. That's a discount that's well worth having so make sure to get your order in while that coupon is still available. Unfortunately, we don't how long it will hang around for.

Unlike some of the bigger Jackery chargers, this one is much smaller and can fit in the palm of your hand, and also only has three ports, two USB-C and one USB-A. The USB-C ports can pump out an impressive 100 watts, meaning you could potentially charge a laptop or fast charge a phone if you have one of either that's compatible. The USB-A can only handle 18-watt output, which isn't too bad, but on the bright side, you can use all three ports to charge devices at a max of 128 watts.

As for the 99-watt-hour capacity, that's roughly 27,000 mAh, or about six to seven full charges of a phone. A lot of capacity, in other words. It's also just below the maximum battery capacity that you can take with you on a flight without approval, at least in most places, making it an ideal travel charger. And if you tend to camp a lot, you can use Jackery's SolarSaga solar panel to charge the power station in about 2 hours which is an impressive and hard-to-find feature for a portable power bank of this size.