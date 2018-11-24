Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer for $249 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer in Green for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $31. The raptor on the front has a mouth that can open/close. Other features include a max speed of 6 mph and power-lock brake system.
