Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme 12V Ride-On for $199 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme 12-volt Ride-On in Green or Pink for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our Thanksgiving mention and the lowest price we could find by $43. It features two forward drive speeds, reverse, a storage compartment, and extra-wide tires for off-road driving.
