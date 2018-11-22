Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme 12V Ride-On for $199 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Fisher-Price Power Wheels Dune Racer Extreme Powered 12-Volt Ride-On Car in three colors, model no. DML91, for $199 with free shipping. That's 20% off and the lowest total price we've seen for any Power Wheels Dune Racer in two years. (Most stores charge closer to $280.) It features two forward drive speeds, reverse, a storage compartment, and extra-wide tires for off-road driving.
