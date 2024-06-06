Power Outdoor Adventures With Jackery's Portable Solar Panel at Its Lowest Ever Price

With summer right around the corner, you may well be planning for some time outdoors. But getting off-grid can result in some serious headaches if you don't think about how you're going to power up your tech when wall outlets are going to be few and far between. Fortunately, there are all manner of portable power stations and many of them can be power up using solar panels. Jackery makes some of our favorite options, and right now its super SolarSaga 40-watt mini solar panel is down to $99 at Amazon -- the cheapest we've ever seen it. This limited-time deal knocks off 24% which means you save $31 from its typical asking price.

What's particularly great about this model is it's lightweight at 2.6 pounds and small compact size of 11.8 inches by 40.1 inches, making it easy to travel with. In addition to this, it has USB-A and USB-C ports so you can charge directly from the solar panel, rather than having to juice up a larger battery and then sup power from that. It sports an impressive solar charging conversion efficiency of 23% and is IP68 waterproof-certified meaning it will work in all weather, from minus 20 degrees to 65 degrees Celsius.

Usually priced at $130 this is a big saving on a handy bit of tech that anyone venturing into the outdoors for hiking, camping, fishing or otherwise.

Jackery has been offering a ton of deals as of late, recently slashing the cost of its Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station by over $180, among other things. It's also worth reading up on the best generator deals out there as we head into the summer season.