This 1-Day Woot Nintendo Switch Deal Is Better Than Anything We Saw on Prime Day

Nintendo Switch deals are rare and we didn't see any notable savings on the console alone during Amazon's October Prime Day event. However, Amazon-owned Woot is currently offering a $35 discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED, dropping it down to $315. Both white and blue and red versions are available. The deal is good for today only, though, and we've seen previous Switch deals at Woot sell out within a few hours so you don't want to dally.

Unlike many Woot deals, the Switch OLED models on sale today are offered brand new so you don't have to settle for a pre-owned or refurbished device. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand new unit to come with. The main downside is that the warranty, provided by Woot, is shorter than you'd get brand new with 90 days of coverage in case of any issues.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now and our top pick when it comes to handheld game consoles overall. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.