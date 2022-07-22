Post-Prime Day Amazon Echo Device Deals Offer Up to 53% Off

With a plethora of Prime Day smart home deals, we didn't expect to see many deals on Alexa-enabled devices for a little while but Amazon is back with some steep discounts on its Echo smart speakers already.

Right now, you can save on some of Amazon's latest devices, including several Echo and Echo Show models as well as kid-friendly smart speakers, with prices that aren't too far off the low prices we saw during the Prime-exclusive sale earlier this month.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon's newest Echo Show 5 is over 50% off right now. It features a 5.5-inch display, a 2-megapixel camera for video calls, and it's one of Amazon's best Echo devices with a screen. You can use it to view recipes, watch videos, control smart home gadgets and so much more.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you want to take advantage of the first-gen Echo Show 8's screens and speakers -- which are larger than those of the Echo Show 5 -- you'll want to strike now, while its price is down from $110 to $65. Read our Amazon Echo Show 8 review.

Amazon The Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is on sale, too. It has the same 5-inch display in a child-friendly design with enhanced parental controls, kid-specific content and a longer warranty.

More Amazon device deals