Post-Prime Day Amazon Echo Device Deals Offer Up to 53% Off

With a plethora of Prime Day smart home deals, we didn't expect to see many deals on Alexa-enabled devices for a little while but Amazon is back with some steep discounts on its Echo smart speakers already.
Right now, you can save on some of Amazon's latest devices, including several Echo and Echo Show models as well as kid-friendly smart speakers, with prices that aren't too far off the low prices we saw during the Prime-exclusive sale earlier this month.
The spherical fourth-gen Amazon Echo is one of our top-rated smart home gadgets, and a CNET Editors' Choice winner. It's the same old Alexa smarts in a great-looking gadget, and the sound quality is a nice step up from the smaller-sized Echo Dot, especially if you pair two of them together for a stereo setup.
Amazon's newest Echo Show 5 is over 50% off right now. It features a 5.5-inch display, a 2-megapixel camera for video calls, and it's one of Amazon's best Echo devices with a screen. You can use it to view recipes, watch videos, control smart home gadgets and so much more.
If you want to take advantage of the first-gen Echo Show 8's screens and speakers -- which are larger than those of the Echo Show 5 -- you'll want to strike now, while its price is down from $110 to $65.
The Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is on sale, too. It has the same 5-inch display in a child-friendly design with enhanced parental controls, kid-specific content and a longer warranty.
More Amazon device deals
- Echo Dot (4th Gen): $40 (save $10)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock: $50 (save $10)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids: $45 (save $15)
- Amazon Halo Band: $85 (save $15)