Post-Cyber Monday Deal: $106 Off Amazon's Eero 6 Plus Mesh Router

I recently moved to a new apartment and my old Nighthawk router just wasn't cutting it. I had slow speeds and couldn't get Wi-Fi signal in my bedroom, even though my router was pretty close by in the kitchen, so I reached out to CNET's router expert Ry Crist for some help.

After I explained my situation, he recommended the Eero 6 Plus mesh router, and wouldn't you know it -- it's currently -- even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now over.

And boy oh boy does the Eero 6 Plus deliver. It provides fast internet speeds, works in all my previous dead zones, offers enough coverage for over 75 connected devices and is incredibly easy to get up and running.

After downloading the Eero app (for iOS and Android), it took me less than 10 minutes to set up the three mesh routers that come with pack. And to be honest, that might be overkill for my apartment -- the three routers are meant to provide coverage for up to 4,500 square feet -- but it's nice to have dependable Wi-Fi. And if you don't need all three routers, you can always .

Now, no matter if I'm working in my office on one side of the apartment or streaming Netflix in my bedroom on the other, I know that the Eero 6 Plus is reliable enough to keep all my devices connected to the internet throughout my home. And if that's not everything you could want in a router, I don't know what is.

