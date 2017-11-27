Pokémon Trading Card Tins for $10 each + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers a selection of Pokémon Trading Card Tins for $10 each. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5 shipping fee. That's about $9 under the lowest price we could find for any of these tins elsewhere. Each contains one Legendary or Mythical Pokémon-EX card and four booster packs.
