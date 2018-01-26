Pokemon Trade, Collect Event at TRU for free

On February 3, from noon to 2 pm local time, participating Toys"R"Us locations will be hosting a Pokémon Trade & Collect Event for free. All attendees may participate in a Pokémon coloring activity and will receive a Piplup foil card and Pokémon Trading Card Game Poster. This event is open to kids ages six and up and adult collectors. Click here to find a location near you.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!