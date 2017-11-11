HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Pokemon Trade, Collect Event at TRU for free

Pokemon Trade, Collect Event at TRU for free

Published: 1 hour ago / Deal expires in 13 hours from now / Buy Now
Buy Now

Today only, from 1 pm to 3 pm local time, participating Toys"R"Us locations will be hosting a Pokémon Trade & Collect Event for free. All attendees may participate in a Pokémon trading activity and will receive a Jangmo-o foil card, a Buildable Mega Construx Poke Ball, and a Pokémon Trading Card Game collector's album for free. This event is open to kids ages six and up and adult collectors. Click here to find a location near you.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!