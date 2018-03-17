Pokemon TCG: Team Skull Pin Collection for $18 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the Pokemon Trading Card Game: Team Skull Pin Collection for $17.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $4.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. It includes four foil promo cards (featuring Wimpod, Golisopod-GX, Salandit, and Salazzle-GX), one collector's pin (featuring the Team Skull logo), five Pokémon TCG booster packs, and a code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game online.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!