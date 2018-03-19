Pokemon TCG: Shining Legends Collection for $15 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the Pokemon Trading Card Game Shining Legends Raichu GX Collection for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $4.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. It includes one full-art foil promo card featuring Raichu-GX , one foil promo card featuring Pikachu, one full-art foil oversize card featuring Raichu-GX, one metallic coin featuring Raichu, five Pokemon TCG: Shining Legends booster packs, and a code card for the Pokemon trading card game online.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!