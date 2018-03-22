Pokemon TCG: Premium Trainer's XY Collection for $50 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the Pokemon Trading Card Game: Premium Trainer's XY Collection for $49.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. This double deck box includes full-art foil promo cards, two booster packs, two sets of 65 card sleeves, two sets of dice, a code card, metal coin, and kickstand-style box.
