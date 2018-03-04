Pokemon Shining Legends Ho-Oh Collection Box for $40 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the Pokemon TCG: Shining Legends Super Premium Ho-Oh Collection Box for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. It includes a sculpted figure, rainbow promo card, 10 booster packs, playmat, booklet, three collector boxes, and a code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!