Pokemon Micro Blocks Sets for $5 + free shipping

NeweggFlash offers a selection of Pokemon Micro Blocks Sets for $4.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $2. Among the buildable creatures are Snorlax, Lapras, Dragonite, and Mewtwo — so if, a year later, you still haven't caught them in Pokemon Go, you can at least have them on your shelf. Deal ends June 25.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!