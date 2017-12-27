  • CNET
Pokemon Crimson Invasion Booster Pack for $2 + pickup at Best Buy

Published: 13 hours ago
$2 Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Pokémon Sun & Moon Crimson Invasion Sleeved Booster Pack for $1.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee. That's about $2 less than you pay in stores and the first significant discount we've seen on boosters for this expansion, released in November. Notable pulls include:
  • Silvally GX
  • Buzzwole GX
  • Registeel
  • Counter Catcher
