Pokemon Charizard EX Fire Blast Box for $12 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Pokemon Charizard-EX Fire Blast Box for $11.98. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. It includes a Charizard foil promo card, four 10-card packs, and an online code card for the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online.
