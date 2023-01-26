Play On With $550 Off This 17-Inch Gaming Laptop -- Today Only

Few things in life are both as invigorating and de-stressing as getting to kick back and fire up your favorite game. And when it's time to play, you want a machine that isn't going to leave you frustrated with lag and crashes. That's why having a computer that can keep up with the taxing expectations of the newest games is a boon to any gamer.

If you're looking for a gaming laptop to take up less space than a desktop PC or to take with you wherever you go, check out the . Usually listing for $1,349, right now, B&H has slashed the price on this device by $550, meaning you can bring one home for just $799. Keep in mind that this deal is only available today, Jan. 26, while supplies last, so order soon if you want to cash in on these savings.

The Pulse GL76 is a sleek gaming laptop boasting a large 17.3-inch display with 1,920x1,080 screen resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. And while that large screen may be a bit bulky for on the go play, it's nice to have a large screen while immersed in battles and other missions. Plus, with virtual surround sound you shouldn't have any problem staying engaged.

It comes equipped with 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, which should allow you to store your saves without bogging down your machine, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with ray tracing technology and a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor to keep your gaming session going strong. And with laptops you do have to consider the possibility of overheating, but that shouldn't be a problem with Cooler Boost 5, which essentially uses two fans and six pipes for efficient cooling under heavy loads. It even has support for Wi-Fi 6.

As for the aesthetics, it does have an RGB backlit keyboard that allows you to adjust its hue and it comes with Windows 11 Home OS installed. If you've been hunting for good deals on gaming laptops, this might be the perfect addition you've been looking to add to your gaming arsenal, especially for the price.