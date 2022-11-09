Play Hard and Save Big With These Early Black Friday Deals on Nintendo Switch Games

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but plenty of early deals have already dropped at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other retailers, making it a great time to start shopping for the holidays. The popular Nintendo Switch excels at letting players game the way they want to -- converting from a handheld to a multiplayer console for the big screen in seconds. If you or a loved one enjoy the Switch, there are a ton of great Nintendo Switch games on the market, and right now you can save money on one of Nintendo's best-selling games as well as a highly anticipated title available for preorder. Read on to find out more.

The Pokemon Company This title won't be released until Nov. 18, but you can preorder this highly anticipated game for your Switch right now and get $11 off the retail price when you use code SBSPKMN at checkout. With either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet, you'll be able to catch, battle and train Pokemon in this wide-open world that allows you to play at your own pace through three different stories. Is there a difference? Well, these titles are largely the same game, but like past dual releases in the Pokemon lineup, each version will feature version exclusive Pokemon, characters and more, meaning you'll have to play nice with trainers on other teams and trade together in order to acquire the entire Pokedex.

Nintendo One of our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games available, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, continues to be a fan favorite. It retails for $60 at Nintendo, but right now you can score a copy for just $40 when you buy from Livesuper and use code SBSPMR10 at checkout. This matches the lowest price we've seen, and comes in $10 less than at Walmart and Amazon currently. It's been a year since the cost was this low, so we recommend snagging this deal sooner rather than later if you want to get your hands on one at this price.

