Play-Doh Shape & Learn Colors & Shapes Set for $4 + pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Play-Doh Shape and Learn Colors and Shapes Set for $3.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $10. It includes eight cans of Play-Doh, eight shape cutters, two double-sided playmats, and a roller.
