Play-Doh Princess Ariel and Friends Playset for $6 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Play-Doh Disney Princess Ariel and Undersea Friends Playset for $5.98. (Target has it for the same price, while Walmart charges a few cents more, both via pickup.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, outside of the mention below. It includes an Ariel figure, tail book-mold, trident knife, Flounder stamper, Prince Eric stamper, and four cans of Play-Doh brand modeling compound.
