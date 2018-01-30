Play-Doh Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen for $5 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Play-Doh Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen for $5.44. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $15 or more. It includes a Lightning McQueen playset, gas pump with rail, road roller, and three cans of Play-Doh.
