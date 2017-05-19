Play-Doh at Toys"R"Us Buy 1, get 2nd free + free shipping w/ $29

At Toys"R"Us, buy one Play-Doh toy or set and get a second one for free. (Add two items to your cart to see this discount.) Even better, it stacks with sale items, already marked up to 50% off. That renders many significant price lows on popular lines, like Star Wars, Sesame Street, Marvel, and Disney Princesses. Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or spend $29 or more to qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions may apply.