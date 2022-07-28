Pixel and Moto Phones Are Discounted by Up to 69% in New Condition

If you're in the market for a new phone, you can't go wrong with a Pixel or Moto. Both are great choices, and right now they're on sale. Woot has by up to 69% now through Monday, Aug. 1, while supplies last.

If you're looking for a solid 5G smartphone, consider Google's Pixel 5. Our main gripe when we reviewed it in late 2020 was the price of the phone, but , bringing the price to a much more reasonable $450. It has 128GB of storage and a bigger battery than its predecessors, along with a second ultrawide camera. The ability to both charge wirelessly and reverse wireless charge other Qi-certified devices is pretty cool, and the battery can last up to 48 hours in modes designed to save battery life. If you love having a good camera on your phone, this one is terrific.

The Pixel 4 is also , but it lacks some of the features mentioned above and won't receive security updates after October this year, so consider if you're comfortable with that before you hit the buy button.

Another phone that has great battery life and good performance is the Motorola One 5G Ace. It's $160 less than it lists for, . It has a 6.7-inch LCD screen, although its brightness is a little lackluster outdoors. It's packed with features though and is definitely worth considering at the discounted price.

Other phones available include the 2021 Moto G Stylus, which has a built-in pen, 128GB of storage and , a savings of 40%. The , which has a slightly smaller screen, is on sale for $150.

Other budget phones in the lineup are the Moto G Power, which has 64GB of storage and a long battery life , and the Moto G Play, which is . But at 32GB, you might want to opt for something with more storage if you use a lot of apps or take pictures with your phone on a regular basis.

Each phone in this deal is unlocked and can be used on the carrier of your choice, plus your purchase is backed by a one-year manufacturer's warranty.