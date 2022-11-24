Pixel 6A for $299 Is One of the Best Black Friday Deals Out Right Now

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The new flagship Pixel 7 series hit shelves last month, but if you're looking for a budget option, you can get the Pixel 6A right now for a record-low price of $299 with this Black Friday deal -- $150 off the usual price.

However, there's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, and deals this good rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of these savings.

Sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display, Titan M2 chip, Google Tensor processor, Google's Android operating system, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this budget phone certainly delivers a lot of bang for the buck. That's why we've named it the best Android phone under $500 on the market right now.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

The 12.2-megapixel camera may be a step down from the camera on the Pixel 6. But it's still a great camera for the price, and it comes equipped with tools including the Magic Eraser, Motion Mode and Portrait Mode.

This phone can last over 24 hours on a single charge, depending on how you use it. The battery is adaptive and learns which apps you use the most, which can save you power by not wasting your battery life on the ones you rarely use. This phone is IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, so your phone should be safe in most environments and conditions.

Another great feature this phone offers is Live Translate, which will help you translate signs, live video captions and private chats and messages in up to 55 languages. At $299, this is a solid phone worth checking out.