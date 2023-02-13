Pixel 6A Deal Brings Back All-Time Low Pricing at Just $299

Google's phones have given Samsung and iPhone a run for their money the last few years, often costing a fraction of the price and delivering smart design and super useful features. You can easily find a budget-friendly phone by Google for under $500, and when we saw the Pixel 6A arrive at this price range in July last year, we were excited.

Right now at Amazon, you can save $150 on this phone and . The last time the price fell this low was at the end of last year, so this discount probably won't last for too long. Grab it now and save some money while you can.

This phone has a 12-megapixel camera that takes crisp and colorful photos for a phone of its price. You get eye-catching design and Pixel-specific software features like Magic Eraser and Live Translate. The phone itself is one of the best-looking cameras for its price with a sleek, two-tone design and a black camera bar that stretches horizontally across the back of the phone. This discount is available on the sage, charcoal and chalk models.

Since the phone is unlocked, you can use it with the carrier of your choice: Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and others. The phone's fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps that you use most often. In just a few minutes of charging, the Pixel 6A will add hours of battery life. This is one of the best Pixel deals available right now, so don't miss out.