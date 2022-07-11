Unlocked Pixel 6 Sees $100 Discount Ahead of Official Prime Day Deals

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The Google Pixel 6 is a budget-friendly smartphone option that doesn't skimp on function just because it comes at a decent price. It has a lot of great features, including a powerful camera, a large display and a long-lasting battery. Plus, it runs the latest version of Android -- and will for at least five years, Google promises -- making it a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their current device.

With a starting price of $499, Amazon has some major ahead of Prime Day, which will kick off July 12. If you want to get your hands on one of the best Android phones money can buy, snag a Pixel 6 while they are on sale for $100 less than the list price.

Two sizes and colors are available as part of this deal, with the going for $499 and the for $599. In terms of design, power, features and performance, this phone is a vast improvement over the Pixel 5.

"This is the Pixel phone I always wanted from Google," CNET's Patrick Holland wrote in his Pixel 6 review in November. "The Pixel 6 exemplifies the best of what Google services and Android 12 have to offer."

Its 6.4-inch display is made of tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which will keep your phone well protected. It's also IP68-rated to protect against water and dust. Plus there's new and improved camera hardware, including a 50-megapixel wide rear camera that captures 150% more light than its predecessor.

Google's own processor, the Tensor chip, gives great performance and a long battery life that adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use the most while you're on the go. And when you use a Google 30-watt USB-C charger plugged into a wall socket, you can take advantage of fast charging.

Another cool feature that Tensor enables is Live Translate, which helps you translate video captions, private chats and messages and more in up to 55 languages right on your phone without the need for any apps or even internet access.

And each phone in this sale is unlocked, meaning you can choose the data plan and carrier that work for you.