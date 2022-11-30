Pick Up the Echo Show 8 On Sale for $70 and Get a Free Echo Show 5 Kids

Smart devices like Amazon's Echo Show can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day routines. And they work best when you've got more than one at home. And whether you're looking to start your smart device collection, or add to your existing one, Amazon's got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, when you pick up the second-gen Echo Show 8, which is already on sale for $70, you'll get also get a free Echo Show 5 Kids, bumping the total savings up to $155. There's no set expiration on this offer, but deals are disappearing fast as we wind down from Cyber Monday, so consider getting your order in sooner rather than later.

The second-gen Echo Show 8 is one of our favorite smart displays on the market in 2022. With an 8-inch HD touchscreen, you can easily use it to access tons of your favorite streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Netflix, Prime Video and much more. And it has a 13-megapixel camera that automatically keeps you in the center of the frame so you can use it to video chat with friends and family. Plus, with a built-in microphone and Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, you can use your voice to check the weather, set timers, update your calendar and control any other smart devices on your network.

The Echo Show 5 Kids is similar to a smaller version of the Show 8, with a 5.5-inch touchscreen. The biggest difference, however, is that the Kids version has tons of parental controls so you can set bedtimes, filter content, limit screen time and monitor activity. It also comes with one year of Amazon Kids Plus, which gives you access to hundreds of family-friendly books, videos, games and more. This device typically lists for $95 on its own, so getting it for free is a pretty great bargain.