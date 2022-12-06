17 Gifts at All-Time Lows Gifts Under $30 'Forest Bubble' on Mars RSV and the Holidays MyHeritage 'AI Time Machine' Postage Stamp Price Increase Household Items on Amazon Melatonin vs. GABA
Pick Up the 2022 iPad Air at Amazon for Just $500 (Save $99)

The fifth-gen iPad Air, powered by an M1 chip, and is a great iPad Pro alternative at a lower price.
A 2022 iPad Air is displayed against a blue background.
Apple/CNET

It's hard to beat the versatility of a tablet. They're light and portable, which means you can easily scroll or stream from your bed, couch or even when you're on the go -- but with the right accessories, you can also use them as a full workstation. While there are plenty of great models to choose from, the iPad remains a popular choice. And right now at Amazon, you can get the 10.9-inch iPad Air for $500 -- that's a savings of $99 off the list price. But we don't expect this discount to last long.

See at Amazon

The fifth-gen iPad Air was released earlier this year and is our pick for the best lower-cost iPad Pro alternative. It comes with 64GB of storage, as well as Apple's fast M1 chip. This deal is for the Wi-Fi model only, which is currently available in blue, purple, space gray and starlight, while supplies last. This iPad Air also has a 12-megapixel ultrawide auto-zooming front camera and USB-C charging. As 64GB is definitely on the smaller side, it may be worth investing in additional cloud storage options, which would then make it easier to take and edit pictures or save projects from your iPad without filling up your device.

