Pick Up Dust in a Pinch With Up to $120 Off Dyson Appliances

Dyson is one of those brands that is widely associated with high-quality home appliances, ranging from hair care products to, most famously, vacuum cleaners. Even though these home appliances aren't typically discounted, from now through July 31, you can without a coupon code.

If you're shopping for vacuums, you'll find the biggest selection here. with both cordless stick vacuums and uprights available. Among the most affordable stick vacuums is this $400 (save $100) that has a run time of 40 minutes and the ability to clean carpets, hardwood floors and more. Plus, it can transform into a handheld vacuum cleaner for those hard-to-reach places in your home.

The two upright vacuums on sale are also a bit more budget-friendly this month. The is only $250 (save $50). This model has a ball instead of wheels, which increases stability to pick up dust for precise cleaning. It also features a self-adjusting cleaner head that transitions its suction to work on any floor effectively. For just a bit more, you can pick up a for $400 (save $100) to get pesky, unwanted hair off any surface.

Air purifiers are on sale for as low as $400. One option is getting this air purifier for $450 (save $100) that features a carbon filter that removes gases and odors. And it also has a HEPA filter that can capture particles in the whole room by oscillating up to 350 degrees.

When it comes to keeping your house and air clean, this sale has you covered. Before the offer ends, be sure to visit Dyson's website for more on these newly discounted appliances.

