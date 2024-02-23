Pick Up an Official Apple USB-C Power Adapter for Just $12 While You Can

You can never have too many power adapters on hand. And while you don't necessarily need to use an Apple-branded charger to power your iPhone and other devices, going for a first-party option helps to assuage any quality or safety concerns. You can use Apple's charger with other devices just fine, too. Right now, Apple's 20-watt USB-C wall charger is yours for just $12 if you place your order with Woot before the deal comes to an end on Feb 29, or before it's sold out. That's 37% less than you'd pay directly at Apple.

This power adapter has a single USB-C port and is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and other mobile devices. And with 20-watt fast charging, it can recharge an iPhone 8 or newer up to 50% in about 30 minutes. It's not a replacement for your USB-C laptop charger, but it's worth picking one up to keep in your backpack or travel bag so you're never short of a way to power your phone up quickly.

Note that this power adapter doesn't come with a charging cable, but you can pick up a USB-C cables inexpensively at Amazon if you need to stock up.