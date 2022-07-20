Pick Up a Pair of Affordable AirPod-Alternative Earbuds for Just $30

Apple's AirPods Pro are a top-notch pair of wireless earbuds, but it's no secret that part of what you're paying for is the brand name. There are plenty of alternatives out there that feature similar hardware at a much affordable price point, and right now you can grab a pair on sale. CNET's David Carnoy called the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds the "best AirPods Pro alternative under $100," and right now you can pick up a pair for just $30, 23% off the usual price. Without a clear-cut expiration on this offer, it could switch off at any time, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

For just $30, these Soundcore earbuds won't have all the high-end features you get with the AirPods Pro, but they still have plenty to offer. They're equipped with rigid driver domes to provide crisp highs and deep, rich lows, and there are 22 different EQ modes so you can find one that suits your music preferences. While they don't feature full-blown noise-cancellation capabilities, each earbud is equipped with dual microphones to help reduce environmental noises by up to 60% -- which also makes them great for taking phone calls while you're on the go.

They boast a battery life of up to 28 hours with the charging case, and they feature an IPX5 water-resistance rating in case you want to use them during workouts or in the rain. If you're looking for a budget-friendly pair of earbuds that sticks to the essentials, this is a great value.