MacBook Pro M2 vs. Air M2 Mi Band 7 Lenovo Smart Clock Sale Kohl's Back-To-School Sale Air Fryer Deals Tech for $50 or Less Nura Next-Gen Earbuds Nothing Phone 1 Review
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Pick Up a Pair of Affordable AirPod-Alternative Earbuds for Just $30

Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds offer some impressive features for the price, and right now you can snag a pair for 23% off.
2 min read
Two Soundcore earbuds and the charging case against a yellow background.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro are a top-notch pair of wireless earbuds, but it's no secret that part of what you're paying for is the brand name. There are plenty of alternatives out there that feature similar hardware at a much affordable price point, and right now you can grab a pair on sale. CNET's David Carnoy called the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds the "best AirPods Pro alternative under $100," and right now you can pick up a pair for just $30, 23% off the usual price. Without a clear-cut expiration on this offer, it could switch off at any time, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price. 

See at Amazon

For just $30, these Soundcore earbuds won't have all the high-end features you get with the AirPods Pro, but they still have plenty to offer. They're equipped with rigid driver domes to provide crisp highs and deep, rich lows, and there are 22 different EQ modes so you can find one that suits your music preferences. While they don't feature full-blown noise-cancellation capabilities, each earbud is equipped with dual microphones to help reduce environmental noises by up to 60% -- which also makes them great for taking phone calls while you're on the go. 

They boast a battery life of up to 28 hours with the charging case, and they feature an IPX5 water-resistance rating in case you want to use them during workouts or in the rain. If you're looking for a budget-friendly pair of earbuds that sticks to the essentials, this is a great value.