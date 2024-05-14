Pick Up a Google Pixel Tablet for an Incredibly Low $380 Today Only
You can now nab a $120 discount on the 128GB Google Pixel Tablet, but you'll need to act fast.
There is no shortage of Android tablets for you to choose from but one of the best has to be Google Pixel Tablet. It's similar to Apple's iPad in a lot of ways and for a very limited time, you can pick one up at a price you won't want to miss. Order now and you'll save $120 off your new tablet, bringing the price down to an incredibly low $380. Be warned that this deal is only going to run for the next few hours so act fast if you want to bag this bargain.
The Google Pixel Tablet is the first Android tablet to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, just like the Pixel phones, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games and streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows. It's also easy on the battery, ensuring you won't need to reach for that charger too often.
Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.
When it does come time to charge, you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included charging speaker dock, which CNET's Scott Stein loved in his review. It'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is ideal for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.
Not sure that the Pixel Tablet is for you or prefer something with a different set of features? Our list of the best tablet deals should have you sorted in no time all.
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.