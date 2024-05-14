Pick Up a Google Pixel Tablet for an Incredibly Low $380 Today Only

There is no shortage of Android tablets for you to choose from but one of the best has to be Google Pixel Tablet. It's similar to Apple's iPad in a lot of ways and for a very limited time, you can pick one up at a price you won't want to miss. Order now and you'll save $120 off your new tablet, bringing the price down to an incredibly low $380. Be warned that this deal is only going to run for the next few hours so act fast if you want to bag this bargain.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first Android tablet to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, just like the Pixel phones, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games and streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows. It's also easy on the battery, ensuring you won't need to reach for that charger too often.

When it does come time to charge, you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included charging speaker dock, which CNET's Scott Stein loved in his review. It'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is ideal for watching videos in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

