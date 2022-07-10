PicassoTile Building Tiles, Race Tracks and More are up to 78% Off for Early Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Considering that there's a pretty good chance that they'll end up lost or broken within a week, it's almost criminal how expensive kid's toys are these days. That's why you should never miss an opportunity to grab some at a bargain when you can. And with early Prime Day deals in full swing, you'll find tons of great discounts on toys, games and more at Amazon right now -- like these PicassoTile building tiles. Today only, Amazon has a variety of sets on sale for up to 78% off. These deals are exclusive to Prime members, and are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.

With PicassoTiles, kids can build and create just about anything they can think of. If you're looking for a set that will help your child's imagination soar, you could pick up this for just $31, $17 off the usual price. It comes with 100 pieces in five different shapes that fit together using re-enforced magnets, and is great for kids aged three and older. Or you could save $75 on this , dropping the price down to just $25. Build custom race tracks with different twists, turns, hills and dips, and put them to the test with the two battery-powered racecars that are included with the set. You'll also find a selection of available at this sale. While I could not tell you why they've been lumped together with this PicassoTile sale, at just $12, over half off the usual price, it's not a bad deal if you like to start your day with some tunes.